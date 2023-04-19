Officials with the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Los Angeles Field Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects involved in armored car robberies across the Southland.

The so-called “Chesapeake Bandits” committed four armored car robberies between Feb. 2022 and Feb. 2023, with two of the armed heists taking place in Inglewood, another in South L.A. and one in Hawthorne, a FBI bulletin stated.

Federal agents said the suspects usually overtake armored car drivers as they exit a business or while they service drive-thru ATMs.

“They zip tie the driver while holding them at gunpoint, enter the armored vehicle and steal the money,” the bulletin stated.

During one of the robberies, a shot was fired, but no one was injured, authorities said, but added that the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

No information was provided on how much cash the “Chesapeake Bandits” have made off with or what armored car company or companies the robbery crew has targeted.

The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact the FBI’s toll-free tipline at 800-225-5324 or contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate or submit a tip online.