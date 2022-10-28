Deputies are searching for three armed robbers who held up a Chevron station in Grand Terrace Thursday night.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. at the station located in the 22000 block of Barton Road.

Three male suspects held up the clerk at gunpoint before fleeing the store, a spokesperson for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

It was unclear how much cash or property was taken in the robbery.

Deputies arrived and searched for the suspects but where unable to locate them.

No description of the suspects or any vehicle that may have been used in the robbery were available.