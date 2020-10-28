Chief Moore: LAPD won’t tolerate violence, vandalism in streets if Dodgers win World Series

A group of people rock a car on Pico Boulevard amid celebrations of the Lakers title victory. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore urged people Tuesday to celebrate a Dodgers win — if one comes — at home, given the ongoing threat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“They are safer at home. This COVID-19 virus is real,” he said.

Moore also said that officers are being deployed to Dodger Stadium and other strategic locations throughout the city “to ensure that people are acting lawfully” in the event crowds do gather, and will respond swiftly to any violence or vandalism in the streets.

“There will be no tolerance for violence,” he said. “There is no room in Los Angeles for people to commit vandalism.”

