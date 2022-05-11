Police are searching for three home-invasion robbers who duct-taped residents, including an 11-year-old child, before ransacking a home in Riverside.

The incident happened around 9:40 p.m. in the 14100 block of Ashton Lane, a Riverside Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators say three men armed with handguns entered the home and forced two adults and the child into a bathroom, where the victims were bound with duct tape.

The robbers then took their cellphones and ransacked the home before fleeing, police said.

The victims were eventually able to free themselves and run to a neighbor’s house to call police.

The victims were not injured in the incident, according to police.

No further details about the intruders were immediately available.