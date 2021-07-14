Child abuse detectives investigating death of 1-year-old South L.A. boy

Authorities are investigating after a South Los Angeles baby boy was hospitalized and died this week, police said Wednesday.

Hospital staff notified child abuse detectives of the 18-month-old’s death around noon Tuesday, the L.A. Police Department said in a news release.

Coroner’s officials identified the boy as Dee’ago Alexander Jones.

Jones had been in medical distress when he was transported from the 5600 block of Western Avenue in the Chesterfield Square neighborhood and was pronounced dead at the hospital, LAPD said.

Surveillance video captured across the street shows paramedics loading the child into an ambulance.

His cause of death had yet to be determined.

LAPD said officials are not identifying any person of interest in the case.

This investigation remains ongoing, and no further details were available.