A child was airlifted out of the San Gabriel Mountains by first responders with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau Sunday, authorities announced.

According to LASD, the 11-year-old trauma patient was injured in a sledding accident at Mountain High Resort.

Details are extremely limited and it’s unclear what exactly led to the child’s injuries, but the sheriff’s department’s high-risk tactical rescue team airlifted the young patient to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles while being treated by LASD medics.

First responders with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau preparing to airlift an 11-year-old to Children’s Hospital L.A. on Jan. 7, 2024. (LASD)

First responders with LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau seen airlifting an 11-year-old to Children’s Hospital L.A. on Jan. 7, 2024. (LASD)

Authorities did not provide any information on the extent of the injuries the child suffered or what condition they were in when they were taken to the hospital.

No further details have been made available at this time.