Child critically injured when truck crashes into Long Beach apartment building

A child was left in critical condition when a pickup truck crashed through the wall of an apartment building in Long Beach Tuesday night.

Officers responded to a hit-and-run call shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Rose Avenue, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Jose Flores confirmed.

Video from the scene showed the front end of a dark-colored Dodge pickup truck inside an apartment building after crashing through the wall of the building.

A juvenile victim injured in the crash was taken from the scene to a local hospital.

The child, whose age and identity have not been released, was listed in critical condition, Flores said.

A neighbor told KTLA the injured child was a girl, and that her brother was also hurt in the incident.

Authorities have not confirmed those details.

Police are searching for the driver, who is believed to have fled on foot in a southbound direction.

No description of the driver was available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.