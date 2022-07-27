A child was taken to a local hospital after falling from a fourth-floor window in Westlake Wednesday evening, officials said.

The child, whose gender and age have not been released, fell from a building in the 300 block of Columbia Avenue just before 7 p.m., according to Officer Im of the Los Angeles Police Department and Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The child was transported by ambulance after the four-story fall, Im said.

The child’s condition has not been disclosed, and no further information was available.