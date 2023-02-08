At least seven children fell ill and five were hospitalized after some sort of medical incident at a school in Tarzana Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles firefighters responded to Sherman Oaks Center for Enriched Studies at 18605 Erwin St. around 10:40 a.m.

They treated seven children with mild symptoms of “distress,” and at least five were transported to a hospital.

The other two children were released to their parents against medical advice, officials said.

All of the children were described as being conscious, alert and verbal.

It is unclear if all of the children are students at the school.

The children may have been in contact with marijuana or some sort of CBD substance, officials said, though that has not been confirmed.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department, as well as school police, were at the scene.

No further details have been released.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.