Child hospitalized after shark attack off Catalina Island

A child was airlifted to a hospital after being attacked by a shark in the waters off Catalina Island on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a shark bite in Emerald Bay around 7 a.m., according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores.

The victim, described only as a juvenile, was airlifted to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Flores said. The child’s condition was not immediately known.

Emerald Bay is located off the northern side of Catalina Island, just northwest of Two Harbors.

Additional details about the incident were not immediately released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.