A three-year-old girl is in grave condition following a crash that left one man dead and three other patients in critical condition in the Harvard Park neighborhood of Los Angeles on New Year’s Eve.

The two-vehicle crash took place shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of South Normandie Avenue.

Three people were ejected as a result of the crash and two others were trapped inside their vehicle, according to a news alert from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

One of the trapped patients, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene before he could be extracted from the vehicle, according to the Fire Department.

The 3-year-old girl, who was rescued from the wreckage, was taken to a local hospital in grave condition.

A 22-year-old man, a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old girl were all ejected in the crash. All were transported in critical condition, the Fire Department stated.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.