Child, man wounded in Wilmington drive-by shooting

A man and a child were wounded in a drive-by shooting in Wilmington Thursday night, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Flint Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department Detective Meghan Aguilar.

The victims, a man in his 30s and a young boy, were standing in a driveway when multiple rounds were fired from a car that was driving down the street, Aguilar said.

Both the man and child were wounded.

It’s unclear who fired at them. LAPD did not have a description available of the shooter or vehicle involved.

The victims were both in stable condition Friday morning, according to police.

No further details were immediately available.

