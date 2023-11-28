An 8-year-old girl died several days after she and her mother were hospitalized after a driver crashed into a group of pedestrians near a bus stop in the Manchester Square neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The crash happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 1700 block of West 83rd Street on Thanksgiving, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The young child, Alexa Antonio Aragon, and her mother, 26-year-old Alma Aragon, were waiting at a bus stop after picking up a gift for a relative.

The collision involved two vehicles, police said. One car was exiting a private lot when it was struck by another vehicle. The first vehicle then crashed into the pedestrians who were on the sidewalk “at or near” a bus stop, authorities said.

Authorities announced that Aragon died on Thanksgiving Day.

One of the drivers was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence, police officials confirmed on Nov. 23.

One of the drivers was transported to the hospital following the crash.

