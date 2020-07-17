Child porn possession suspect fatally shoots self as search warrant is served at Hesperia home: SBSD

A man suspected of possessing child pornography apparently shot and killed himself after sheriff’s personnel went to his home in Hesperia to serve a search warrant, authorities said Friday.

Detectives with the sheriff’s Crimes Against Children Detail were dispatched to a residence in the 16000 block of Orange Street at 6:30 a.m. Thursday as part of an investigation into possession of child porn, according to a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The home belonged to the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Erik Tapia, the release stated.

Detectives, along with Hesperia deputies, knocked on the door to serve the search warrant. When no one answered, authorities tried to get Tapia out of the home by using the public-address system.

He still did not respond to their commands, prompting law enforcement to enter the home. They then heard what sounded like a gunshot, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Tapia was discovered in a bedroom with a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was home at the time.

A death investigation is now being conducted by detectives from the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division, according to the release.



Anyone with information is asked to call 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can be left by calling the WeTip Hotline at 800-78CRIME or by going to www.wetip.com.