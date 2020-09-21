Child porn tip leads to arrest of Apple Valley man suspected of sexually abusing 2 kids, deputies say

An Apple Valley man was arrested on suspicion of molesting two children after an investigation that began following a tip regarding child pornography, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Friday.

David Kanady is seen in a booking photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

An electronic service provider submitted a cyber tip containing photos and videos depicting child porn, spurring the investigation, a sheriff’s news release stated.

Authorities looked into the ESP account where the images were found and linked it to 37-year-old David Kanady, according to the release. They served a search warrant at his home in Apple Valley on Friday.

While investigating, detectives found two juvenile victims, the Sheriff’s Department said. They did not provide the ages of the minors.

Kanady was interviewed and then arrested on suspicion of a lewd and lascivious act against a minor, oral copulation, sodomy, penetration with a foreign object, possession child pornography, and distributing and manufacturing child porn, investigators said.



His bail was set at $250,000.



Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Brian Arias 909-387-3615 or submit an anonymous tip through the We-Tip hotline by dialing 1-800-782-7463.