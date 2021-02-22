Convicted child rapist pleads guilty in cold case murders of 2 young boys found dead in L.A. County

A convicted child rapist pleaded guilty Monday to sexually abusing and murdering two young boys in Southern California in the 1980s, in a case that marked the latest battle between elected prosecutors over Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón’s reformist policies.

Kenneth Rasmuson, 59, will be sentenced to life in prison under the terms of a deal offered Monday in the brutal murders of Miguel Antero and Jeffrey Vargo, both of whom were found dead in L.A. County in the 1980s after they went missing.

Rasmuson was linked to the slayings by DNA in 2015 and has been awaiting trial for years. Prosecutors had previously offered him a deal that would have spared him from facing the death penalty and seen him sentenced to life without parole, but the deal was never entered into court, according to a representative for the victims’ families.

Under the terms of the deal offered in a Pomona courtroom Monday morning by L.A. County Chief Deputy Dist. Atty. Joseph Iniguez, Rasmuson would plead guilty to both killings and be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

