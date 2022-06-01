A mother and child have been reunited after a car was stolen in South Los Angeles with the baby still inside, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The grand theft auto was reported at 5:26 p.m. near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue, according to Officer Cervantes of the LAPD.

The driver had stopped due to a flat tire when another woman jumped into the car and drove off with the victim’s daughter still inside, police said in a news release.

The vehicle and baby were later found near the intersection of Fishburn Avenue and Randolph Street, and the baby was returned to her mother at the LAPD Southeast Station, the release said.

A female suspect was taken into custody, Cervantes added.

Her identity has not yet been released.