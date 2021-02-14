Child shot while playing outside home in Pasadena

A 10-year-old boy was shot multiple times while playing outside a home in Pasadena Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police received multiple reports of shots fired in the area of 300 Parke Street around 3 p.m., Pasadena Police Department Lt. Carolyn Gordon said.

They arrived to find a boy with multiple gunshot wounds, and rushed the juvenile victim to a hospital with injuries that were life-threatening, according to Gordon.

It’s unclear who shot the child or what transpired leading up to the gunfire.

Police are looking for at least three male suspects and a light-colored sedan, but a more detailed description was not available, Gordon said.

The lieutenant said investigators haven’t yet determined whether the child was the intended target in the shooting.

The incident drew a large police response to the neighborhood, with a sizable area surrounding the home closed off with police tape.

No further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4507.