A 5-year-old boy was struck by what appeared to be a stray bullet while watching 4th of July fireworks in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of Los Angeles Tuesday night.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. as the boy was standing outside his apartment building in the 700 block of East 40th Place, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson confirmed.

The boy’s parents noticed he had been struck by something falling from the sky but didn’t know what it was.

They tried taking the child to the hospital but ended up flagging down officers in the area of East Jefferson Boulevard and San Pedro Street.

A 5-year-old boy was struck and killed by what appeared to be a stray bullet on July 4, 2023. (KTLA)

Paramedics took the child to the hospital but he was not conscious and not breathing, police said.

Medical personnel confirmed the child had been struck in the upper body.

Investigators have not determined for sure if it was a stray bullet that struck the child or if someone may have shot him intentionally.

“Obviously there were a lot of fireworks, a lot of noise. We don’t know. We are really looking into this to find out what happened,” Officer Ryan Rabbett said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the Police Department.