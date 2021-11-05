Child struck by car in Central-Alameda area of South L.A.

The Los Angeles Police and Fire departments were in Central-Alameda on Nov. 5, 2021, after an 11-year-old child was struck by a car. (KTLA)

A child was struck by a car in the Central-Alameda neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Friday afternoon, police said.

The 11-year-old child was hit at about 4:41 p.m. in the area of 1248 E. 42nd Place, according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver remained at the scene of the collision, Madison added.

Footage taken by Sky5 showed the child being loaded onto an ambulance for transport to a hospital, but no official information has been released about the child’s condition.

