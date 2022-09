A car carrying four children and one adult crashed into a building Monday in Garden Grove.

According to the Orange County Fire Authority, the incident occurred in the 12600 block of Garden Grove just before 4 p.m.

All four children and the adult in the vehicle were able to get out of the vehicle before first responders arrived.

One young child was treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital as a trauma patient, OCFA tweeted.

No one inside the building was injured.