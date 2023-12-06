As the holiday season approaches, the Santa Monica Pier is bringing the holiday cheer with its “Letters to Santa” pop-up post office desk launching Dec. 7.

The post office desk will give families and children a special opportunity to write a letter to Santa and send their holiday wishes to the North Pole.

Located inside the Merry-Go-Round Building, the festive station will be open Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Dec. 24.

“We’re thrilled to bring the joy of the season to the Santa Monica Pier with our ‘Letters to Santa’ pop-up Post Office desk,” said Jim Harris, Executive Director of the Santa Monica Pier Corp. “This initiative is all about creating magical moments for families and visitors, and we’re honored to be a part of their holiday memories.”

Families are encouraged to bring their children to enjoy the fun and excitement of holiday cheer and writing to Santa.