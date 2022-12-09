Multiple children were hospitalized after a vehicle struck four pedestrians in North Hollywood on Friday night.

The victims were struck by the intersection near 10900 West Oxnard Street around 5:50 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, four people were found injured — three children and one adult female.

A 5-year-old boy was severely injured and transported to the hospital in critical condition. The woman and two other children were transported in moderate condition, authorities said.

Multiple children are injured after being struck by a vehicle in North Hollywood on Dec. 9, 2022. (KTLA)

It’s unclear what caused the crash and authorities are investigating the incident.

Neither the suspect’s nor the victims’ identities have been released.

Nearby roads have been closed to traffic as authorities work to clear the scene.

