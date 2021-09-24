Children, police officers among 8 hurt in South L.A. crash: LAFD

Authorities respond to the scene of a crash where eight people were hurt in South Los Angeles on Sept. 24, 2021. (KTLA)

Two children and two police officers were among eight people injured in a traffic collision in South Los Angeles Friday night, fire officials said.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m. on South Central Avenue near the corner with 107th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in an alert.

All eight patients were hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

Besides the officers and children, the others hurt were four adults, LAFD said. Authorities did not provide ages or genders for any of the injured.

Aerial footage of the scene showed at least two vehicles were involved, and the front passenger side of a police SUV was smashed in.

The L.A. Police Department confirmed at least one officer was involved, but could not provide further details.