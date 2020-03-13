Children’s Hospital L.A. treating COVID-19 patient

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is seen in this image from Google Maps.

Officials at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles confirmed Friday that doctors there are treating a young patient with COVID-19.

The case is among at least 40 reported in Los Angeles County, with eight new infections announced by county public health officials on Friday. Three of the new cases were believed to have been acquired within the community.

“The patient, a child between the ages of 6 and 9, is in fair condition and has no history of travel,” CHLA said in a written statement. “The child is also receiving care for an unrelated underlying condition that most likely made the child vulnerable to the virus.”

Officials said the child was tested for COVID-19 while receiving treatment at another hospital.

“CHLA was notified that the patient was a suspected COVID-19 patient and took all necessary safety and infection control precautions during the emergency transport and admittance,” the statement said. “This case has not impacted hospital operations.”

Both of the child’s parents were being isolated along with the child “per infection control protocols,” according to CHLA. The parents remained asymptomatic Friday.

Hospital officials declined to provide further information, citing patient confidentiality.

While some children and infants have contracted the disease, most known cases are in adults and children are not among group considered at high risk of serious illness, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are at higher risk of getting very sick include older people and those with chronic medical conditions like heart disease, diabetes and lung disease, health officials say.