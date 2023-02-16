The Chino City Council earlier this month stepped up efforts criticizing San Bernardino Superior Court Judge Cara D. Hutson, who lowered the bail of the man accused of killing Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Isaiah Cordero in a Jurupa Valley traffic stop.

Cordero, 32, was killed by 44-year-old San Bernardino County resident William Shae McKay, said Sheriff Chad Bianco, who pointed out in December that Hutson lowered McKay’s bail in 2021, despite his status as a three-time felon.

“We would not be here today if the judge had done her job,” Bianco said at the time.

Now, the Chino City Council is speaking out against Hutson as well.

On Feb. 7, the council unanimously approved sending letters to officials at the state and county levels expressing support for Hutson’s resignation or, “at the very minimum,” asking that she no longer hear criminal cases, Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa said.

“The City Council of the city of Chino will always support the Chino Police Department and our neighboring law enforcement agencies,” Ulloa added. “Cara Hutson, the San Bernardino County Superior Court judge presiding over this case, demonstrated a lack of discernment and negligence in granting this violent individual bail.”