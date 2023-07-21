The suspect, 42-year-old Andrew De Boer of Chino Hills, in a photo from the Chino Hills Police Department.

A Chino Hills man was arrested on Thursday after he was caught on camera allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer.

On July 11, a victim in Chino Hills reported that a person impersonating a law enforcement officer stopped him for a traffic violation, according to a news release from the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department. The traffic stop was also recorded from a home surveillance camera.

The suspect’s car, identified as a white colored Ford F-350 truck with California Exempt license plates had emergency lights and “fire” decals on the front hood and rear tailgate.

During the crime, the suspect, 42-year-old Andrew De Boer of Chino Hills, wore a law enforcement uniform, duty belt with a firearm, Santa Muerte Fire Department badge, baton, pepper spray, and handcuffs.

Items confiscated from Andrew De Boer after he was arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer. (Chino Hills Police Department)

Police confirmed that De Boer is not a firefighter, arson investigator, or law enforcement officer with federal, state, or local peace officers with the authority to arrest someone.

Authorities conducted a search warrant at De Boer’s residence where they seized the Ford truck used in the crime. Police also recovered firearms, soft body armor, a duty belt, a fire investigator identification card, badges, decals, and uniforms with patches for the Santa Muerte Fire Department, a made-up fire department and law enforcement arson investigative unit.

De Boer was arrested for false imprisonment and impersonating an officer. He was booked at the West Valley Detention Center.

Police are searching for additional victims of De Boer’s who may exist throughout San Bernardino, Riverside, Los Angeles, and Orange counties.

De Boer’s photo along with a video showing the white pickup truck used in the crime can be seen here.