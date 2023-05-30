A Chino Hills man is behind bars and facing multiple charges after he allegedly left a package that he claimed was a bomb in the front yard of a house.

David Catalan, 27, left the suspicious package in front of a house in the 6300 block of Sunny Meadow Lane at about 8 p.m. Monday and “made statements through social media [that] the package was a bomb,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Catalan allegedly threatened the victim and the investigating officials multiple times.

“Through investigation, the bomb was determined to be fake and an arrest warrant was obtained for Catalan,” officials said.

He was located at Chino Hills Parkway and the 71 Freeway at about 3 a.m. Tuesday and taken into custody.

He is being held at the West Valley Detention Center in lieu of $100,000 bail.

He faces charges of two counts of making criminal threats, assault with a firearm and planting a fake bomb. He is due to appear in court Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call 909-364-2000.

To remain anonymous, call the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.