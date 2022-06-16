Peter McGuire is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on June 16, 2022.

A man accused of kidnapping, torturing and holding a woman against her will in his Chino Hills home is believed to have victimized other women, authorities said Thursday.

Peter McGuire, 59, allegedly kidnapped a 22-year-old woman until she was able to escape his home in the 16200 block of Cordovan Court on June 9, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

The victim, who was visibly injured, told authorities McGuire had held her against her will for several months, where he tortured, physically assaulted and raped her.

Deputies searched McGuire’s home and found that he had left the scene.

Authorities later determined that he was in a home in Placentia, and when deputies went to the home to try and arrest him, McGuire barricaded himself in the home and refused to come out.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested and booked on suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment and assault with a deadly weapon, Sheriff’s Department officials said.

He pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the incident earlier this week.

The victim had apparently known McGuire and had moved in with him at the beginning of the year. But shortly after moving in, she was not allowed to leave and was held against her will, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department on Thursday released a photo of McGuire, saying they believe he may have victimized others.

Anyone who has additional information about McGuire, or believes they may have been a victim, is asked to call Detective Ryan Girard or Deputy Dan Renear at the Chino Hills Station, 909-364-2000. Officials ask anyone calling outside of San Bernardino County to contact their local law enforcement agency.