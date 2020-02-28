Chino man arrested for 7 years of sex crimes against a child: police

A Chino man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of committing several sex crimes against a child over seven years, officials announced Thursday.

Deputies were informed Feb. 21 that Jose Raul Lara, 32, had a continuous sexual relationship with a minor over the past seven years, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release Thursday.

Following an investigation by deputies and the Crimes Against Children Detail, Lara was contacted and interviewed Wednesday, after which he was arrested, officials said.

Lara was booked at the Central Detention Center on suspicion of oral copulation with a minor; sexual penetration by an object on a minor under 16; and continuous sexual abuse of a child, according to the department.

Bail was set at $350,000, officials said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the department at 909-364-2000.