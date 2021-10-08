Chino man arrested for kidnapping, torturing woman for several days: Sheriff’s Department

A Chino man was arrested after a woman accused of him of kidnapping and torturing her, officials announced Friday.

Detectives were notified Tuesday about a woman who entered an emergency room with severe injuries, and reported that she was a victim of domestic violence and was held against her will, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The woman had been bound with restraints and tortured for several days, the department said.

Following an investigation, detectives identified 41-year-old Jong Park as the suspect in the case.

On Thursday, a search warrant was served at Park’s residence in Chino, where he was arrested.

Park was transported to the West Valley Detention Center and booked on suspicion of torture, kidnapping, false imprisonment and assault with great bodily injury, officials said.

He remains in custody Friday on $750,000 bail.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Deputy D. Renear of the Chino Hills Station at 909-364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or leave information on the We-Tip Hotline at wetip.com.