A Chino man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a woman to death during a domestic violence-related attack early Sunday.

Sibo Zhang, 32, was arrested after officers from the Chino Police Department conducted a safety check at a home in the 15700 block of McIntosh Avenue a few minutes after 1 a.m., police said in a news release.

In the house, officers found a woman who appeared to have been stabbed, and paramedics declared her dead at the scene.

Zhang, who had already been detained by officers, was arrested on a murder charge and booked into the West Valley Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

Though the victim’s identity has not been released, police said “this appears to be a domestic relationship-related crime.”

“There is no threat to the community,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Reggie Barber at 909-334-3144.