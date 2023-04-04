Police in San Bernardino County have made an arrest in connection with a shooting death of a 51-year-old man over the weekend in Chino.

The deadly shooting is believed to have taken place Sunday morning in a parking lot on the 5400 block of Philadelphia Avenue.

Chino police officers responded to the scene and found the body of 51-year-old Philip Hernandez dead from gunshot wounds. His death was immediately determined to be a homicide and a murder investigation was launched.

The following day, police located and arrested a 21-year-old man on the 13300 block of Central Avenue for his alleged role in the shooting. The suspect has been identified as Taylor Sanchez.

Sanchez was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga where he awaits charges for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. A search warrant was also served at his home, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing and detectives are still pursuing additional leads, police said. Anyone with information related to Hernandez’s killing is urged to contact Chino police detective Frank Wilson at 909-334-3126.