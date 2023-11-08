Chino Police Department officers opened fire as a man drove a vehicle toward them early Wednesday morning, but it remains unknown if anyone was struck, as “at least two suspects are outstanding,” police said.

A few minutes after 4 a.m., officers found a truck hauling a reportedly stolen trailer at Ramona and Edison avenues, police said in a news release.

That truck driver refused to stop, even driving “over the front of a Chino Police vehicle with an officer still inside,” police said.

Eventually, the truck was disabled and two people exited it. One of those people “entered an awaiting vehicle which then drove directly at Chino Police officers at a high rate of speed, narrowly missing one,” the release said.

That’s when at least one officer opened fire, though it’s unknown if anyone was hit, as two suspects remain on the loose.

One person was taken into custody, and no officers were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Carlos Dominguez at 909-334-3124 or cdominguez@chinopd.org.