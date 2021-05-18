Chino police vehicle collides with train; officer sustains minor injuries

A Chino officer was responding to a traffic collision on May 18, 2021, when the police vehicle collided with a passing train. (KTLA)

An officer was responding to a traffic collision in Chino Tuesday when the police vehicle collided with a passing train, officials said.

Around 3:15 p.m., the officer, who was alone in the marked police unit, was driving toward a call for service in the area of Roswell and Schaefer avenues, the Chino Police Department said in a news release.

Meanwhile, a yellow Union Pacific train was traveling southbound in the 12500 block of Roswell Avenue. The police unit and train then collided.

The Chino Valley Fire District responded to the scene to provide medical care to the involved officer, who was was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Sky5 was above the scene as California Highway Patrol conducted an investigation into the collision. The police unit could be seen smashed into the yellow train, which was still on the tracks

The intersection of Roswell and Walnut avenues will be closed for an extended amount of time, police said just before 4 p.m.

No further details were immediately available.