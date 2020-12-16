Chino teen killed after car slams into tree, catches fire is identified

Authorities have identified an 18-year-old who died after the car she was driving slammed into a tree in Chino and caught fire earlier this week.

Emelie Anna Hjerten, a Chino resident, died in the crash that happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on Central Avenue, south of G Street, according to the San Bernardino County coroner.

Detectives with the Chino Police Department believe she was headed north on Central Avenue in a 2013 Toyota Prius before swerving to the southbound lanes and crashing into a tree.

The Prius caught fire, and two responding officers and another person pulled out one passenger from the Prius, cellphone video shows.

Chino police said there where three other people inside the car: a 19-year-old woman from Corona, a 20-year-old woman from Chino and a 19-year-old man from Chino Hills. Officials did not release their names.

One of them sustained critical injuries, while the other two were last listed in stable condition, Chino police said Tuesday.

The exact cause of the incident remained under investigation. A GoFundMe page set up by a friend for Hjerten’s funeral services described the crash as an accident.

The page said the teenager was an only child, “greatly loved by everyone who surrounded her.”

“With COVID and holidays, it would be nice if the mother could focus on coping with her loss of her beautiful daughter rather than stressing about how she will find the money to lay her daughter to rest,” the page organizer, Kenneth Smith, wrote in a message to KTLA.

A GoFundMe representative said the website is working with the organizer to ensure that the funds reach the family.