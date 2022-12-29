Some parts of the Southland saw scattered showers again Thursday morning as an “atmospheric river” continues to deliver precipitation to Southern California.

Although this rainfall isn’t expected to stick around Los Angeles and Ventura counties for long – the National Weather Service said there will be “light [rain], if any” for the rest of Thursday and Friday morning – another storm is likely to impact your New Year’s celebrations.

On Saturday and Sunday, more significant rainfall is expected.

“Rain may be heavy at times. Best to move (NYE) plans indoors now,” the NWS said on Twitter.

For Los Angeles County, heavy rain is expected to fall between 6 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. Sunday. In Ventura County, the heaviest rain is expected between 6 p.m. Saturday and midnight, with moderate rain expected between midnight and 6 a.m. Sunday.

Through Sunday, this storm is expected to bring 1 to 2 inches of rain to the California coast and valleys, with 2 to 4 inches expected in mountain and hill areas. Wind gusts could also hit 30 to 50 mph, and snow is expected above 8,000 feet in elevation.

And that is not the only rain in the forecast. A “larger” storm with “additional significant rain amounts” is expected Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

The NWS on Twitter noted that it “will be a wet start to 2023, including for New Year’s Eve, though there is a silver lining.”

“But hey, we’re chipping away at the drought!,” the agency added.