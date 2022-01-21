CHLA, 3 other California health providers getting millions in grants to combat staff burnout

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is one of four California healthcare organizations that will receive a combined $8.7 million in federal funding meant to help curb attrition among staffers.(Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times)

As front-line healthcare workers continue to be spread thin by the pandemic and high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations, four California healthcare organizations will receive a combined $8.7 million in federal funding to combat burnout and promote mental health among staffers in an attempt to curb attrition.

The Health Resources and Services Administration awarded Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, Samuel Merritt University in Oakland, Touro University in Vallejo and the San Diego-based San Ysidro Health system with the grants, which will be distributed over three years.

Children’s Hospital will receive over $2.1 million, Samuel Merritt will receive over $2 million, Touro will receive nearly $1.6 million, and San Ysidro Health will receive nearly $3 million.

The money is part of over $100 million that will be distributed to 45 organizations across the country, funded by last year’s $1.9-trillion American Rescue Plan.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.