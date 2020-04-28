CHLA goes virtual with pet therapy program to help ease children’s anxieties

Live Now
Rhett Dupke, 4, meets his dog friend Cooper virtually at Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.(Children’s Hospital Los Angeles via L.A. Times)

In the 14 months that 4-year-old Rhett has battled cancer, few things excite him more than visits with Cooper.

When the playful dog lies on Rhett’s bed at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, the boy forgets about everything else. At home, Rhett refers to every golden retriever and yellow Labrador he sees by the name of his canine friend and talks constantly about the dog until they are together again.

“So much of their freedom and normalcy is stripped away when they’re here,” Rhett’s mom, Jenn Dupke, 33, said of the young patients at the hospital.

The dog therapy program at CHLA includes 127 pairs of patients and dogs, including Cooper. The animals help ease children’s anxieties before surgery, during physical therapy and at checkups. But amid the coronavirus crisis, the hospital has had to move its 19-year-old program to a virtual space, one of several changes made to lessen dangers posed by the virus.

