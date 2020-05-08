CHLA treating 3 patients with symptoms of rare disease possibly linked to COVID-19

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles says it is treating three young patients who are showing symptoms of a rare disease that may be linked to COVID-19.

The condition, known as Kawasaki disease, is a pediatric condition that results in swelling throughout the body’s arteries.

Early symptoms include fever, skin rash, red eyes, cracked lips and swelling, Time reported on its website.

The three patients showing Kawasaki disease symptoms at CHLA also tested positive for antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, but tested negative for the virus. Dr. Michael Neely stated.

The results indicate the children’s inflammation may be a late response to a recent infection with SARS-CoV-2, Neely stated.

The tests are consistent with recent reports out of New York and the United Kingdom about cases of extreme inflammation among children with COVID-19.

Kawasaki disease can lead to serious cardiac complications if left untreated, Dr. Veena Goel Jones, a pediatric hospitalist with Palo Alto Medical Foundation, told Time.