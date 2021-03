Members of a local choir have pivoted to a new means of recording their music during the pandemic, finding a way to sing together safely. They met up in a San Fernando Valley parking lot, each sitting in their own vehicle, with a microphone and radio monitor as they sing live in unison.

The drive-in choir rehearsal is a collaboration between choirmaster Jim Raycroft and Hollywood Sound Systems.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 News at 6 on March 5, 2021.