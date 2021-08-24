CHP: 1 dead after dump truck crashes through 57 Fwy wall, apartment building in Anaheim

One person is confirmed dead after an out-of-control dump truck careened through a cinder block wall and a nearby apartment building following a crash on the 57 Freeway in Anaheim Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The collision, which involved up to four or five vehicles, was reported on the southbound side of the 57 at the Lincoln Avenue off-ramp around 12:40 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident log.

The force of the crash sent the truck into the wall. It then continued on, hitting vehicles on the street before plowing straight through an apartment building that was across from the freeway along the 400 block of Sunkist Avenue, the log stated.

Sky5 video over the scene showed that the dump truck cleared the building entirely and slammed into another structure in the complex, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Gaping holes could be seen in the cinder block wall and the apartment building, and debris was strewn about the complex.

CHP Officer Florentino Olivera initially told KTLA that authorities believed there was one fatality before officials confirmed the death. The Orange County coroner’s office has been called out to the scene.

Authorities have not released any information about the victim.

The driver received moderate injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. One witness whose car was hit told KTLA it appeared the driver had lost control of the vehicle.

“It seemed like … his foot was on the gas pedal and wasn’t braking at all,” Cristina Diaz said. She estimated the driver’s speed was around 50 mph when the collision occurred as the vehicle was getting off the freeway.

She told KTLA her car was the first one the dump truck hit.

“I was at the light getting off the freeway, I was approaching to the red light. And then once I was approaching that’s when we felt the impact at the side of our car,” Diaz said. “It hit us, flew through a few other cars… and then did go through the whole entire apartment.”

CHP issued a SigAlert and temporarily shut down the 57 Freeway’s Lincoln Avenue on- and off-ramps amid the investigation.