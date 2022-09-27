Detectives with the California Highway Patrol made an arrest Tuesday in the year-old murder of a woman in Ventura.

In September 2021, CHP officers responded to an area near the Olive Street on-ramp to northbound State Route 33 on reports of deceased female

First responders discovered 32-year-old Kelsey Ann Dillon, of Thousand Oaks.

Dillon was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death was determined to be a homicide, prompting an investigation, according to a CHP news release.

The year-long investigation led to the arrest of 40-year-old Sandra Dillard, who was booked into the Ventura County Jail on a charge of murder.

Authorities did not give a motive for the killing.

Anyone with information about the incident was urged to contact the CHP Ventura Area office at 805-477-4174.