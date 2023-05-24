Some “Fast and Furious” wannabes instead found themselves grounded and impounded after a street racing crackdown in Compton over the weekend.

California Highway Patrol officers broke up two street racing events Friday and Saturday on the opening weekend of “Fast X,” the tenth installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, officials said.

CHP arrested 38 spectators, impounded 22 vehicles, and issued 51 citations. One person was arrested on an unspecified felony charge and another was arrested for reckless driving, CHP said.

“Street racing, sideshows, and takeovers are dangerous and endanger lives,” CHP said in a statement on Wednesday. “(CHP) is dedicated to protecting the people of California and will continue to proactively enforce violations related to this illegal activity.”

A street takeover is seen in the area of Rosecrans and Atlantic avenues in Compton in 2020. (KTLA)

Last Thursday, on the eve of the “Fast X” premiere, CHP joined the Los Angeles Police Department and the L.A. County Sheriff’s Office in a joint news conference to warn of the dangers of street racing and sideshows, which have resulted in injuries and deaths.

“The popularity of movies such as the ‘Fast & Furious’ series … is likely to influence copycats because of the movie glamorizing this very dangerous activity,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. “Movies like this are fantasies.”

Among those who spoke at the event was Lili Trujillo Puckett, whose 16-year-old daughter, Valentina, died in a street race 10 years ago.

“She was killed just by the thrill of speed … Every time I hear in the news that street racing or a sideshow killed someone … I know what they’re feeling. I know what their family is going through. I know a sister is crying, a mother is crying,” said Puckett.