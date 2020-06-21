Live Now
CHP officer struck by vehicle during traffic stop on 10 Fwy in San Gabriel area

Tow trucks seen at a crash site on the 10 Freeway on June 21, 2020, in the San Gabriel area. (KTLA)

A California Highway Patrol officer was struck by a vehicle while conducting a traffic stop on the 10 Freeway in the San Gabriel area Sunday, officials said.

The officer’s vehicle was hit on the westbound lanes near New Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m., according to CHP. No information was available on the officer’s condition.

Video from the crash site showed a car laying on its side, on top of a CHP cruiser that appeared to have been pushed against the rear of a third vehicle.

Officers could be seen diverting traffic on the busy highway as workers with a tow truck responded to the scene.

The collision resulted in the closure of four freeway lanes until about 3:15 p.m., according to CHP.

The crash remains under investigation and no further details were available.

