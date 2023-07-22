Authorities need help identifying a man who was found seriously injured and lying on the 101 freeway in Ventura County on Friday.

Officers responded to a man spotted lying on the northbound shoulder near the Central Avenue overcrossing around 11:05 p.m.

Arriving officers found the unresponsive victim with serious facial and leg injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man was transported to the hospital but has yet to be identified, authorities said

He’s described as a possibly Black male between 15 to 25 years old. He was found wearing a t-shirt with a unique graphic design, similar to a picture provided by CHP

Authorities need help identifying a man who was wearing a shirt similar to the one pictured and was found seriously injured on the 101 Freeway in Ventura County on July 21, 2023. (California Highway Patrol)

He has a tattoo on the top of his right hand that resembles the mouth of an animal, such as a lion, with the word “Humbled” written underneath.

No suspects were found at the scene and authorities are asking for the public’s help. A picture of the victim was not released.

“Any motorists who were in the area of US-101 and Central Avenue near the time of 11:00 p.m. on July 21, 2023, who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious, including any vehicles seen stopped in the area” are asked to call authorities.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the CHP’s Ventura office at 805-662-2640.