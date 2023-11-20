Officers with the California Highway Patrol have taken several suspects into custody after a high speed pursuit that ended in the San Gabriel Valley.

The driver, who was clocked at speeds of 100 miles an hour, was leading authorities in chase on the westbound 60 Freeway shortly after the pursuit was initiated and later transitioned to surface streets.

As the car turned onto Lorenza Court and East Broadway, several suspects jumped out of the car. Officers quickly tackled one of them and took another passenger into custody.

Two more suspects were eventually tracked down and arrested.

Sky 5 was over the scene.