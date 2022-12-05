Officials with the California Highway Patrol on Monday were in pursuit of a suspected hit-and-run driver in a white pickup truck that was clocked driving at speeds of over 100 miles an hour, weaving in and out of traffic without headlights.

Sky 5 was overhead and picked up the pursuit while it was in the Newhall Pass.

Deputies with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department initiated the pursuit on the 126 Freeway in Fillmore, before handing it off to CHP as the chase moved to the southbound 5 Freeway at around 9:20p.m.

The pursuit suspect exited the southbound 5 Freeway, briefly driving through some barricades in Angels Stadium Parking lot, sustaining damage to the frontend of the vehicle, before getting back on the freeway.

After a near spinout exiting the freeway, the driver of the pickup truck came to a stop near Mission Road and Myers Street in downtown L.A. with a disabled front tire.

A total of five people, including the driver, were inside the pickup truck and were taken into custody by CHP.