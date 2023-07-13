Authorities with the California Highway Patrol were in pursuit of a driver, and two passengers who were wanted for a burglary out of Orange County.

The suspects were leading officers in chase in the northbound lanes of the 57 Freeway north of Brea before transitioning to the westbound 60 Freeway. Later, the chase moved to the northbound 710 Freeway.

Sky5 picked up the pursuit as the suspects were speeding through northbound lanes of the 101 Freeway, weaving in and out of traffic as CHP officers followed close behind.

After exiting the freeway at Rampart, the suspects bailed the vehicle and ran into the Echo Park neighborhood of Los Angeles, near Bellevue Avenue and Coronado Street.

Officers with CHP also exited their cruisers and were searching for the suspects in the neighborhood. Authorities were also circling the area from the air. Before long, one of the suspects was taken into custody.

Two of the three burglary suspects seen bailing the pursuit car on the Rampart ramp off the 101 Freeway in Echo Park on July 13, 2023. (KTLA)

One of the burglary suspects being taken into custody in Echo Park after a pursuit out of Orange County on July 13, 2023. (KTLA)

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department arrived to set up a perimeter as the search for the remaining suspects continued.