Officers with the California Highway Patrol are in pursuit of driver in a suspected stolen vehicle.

The pursuit started in the area Rosecrans and Atlantic avenues in Compton before transitioning onto the northbound 710 Freeway.

Authorities then chased the suspect up the 5 Freeway, near the East L.A. interchange. Eventually, the pursuit suspect led officers onto the westbound 10 Freeway.

The pursuit suspect exited the freeway and has been seen backing into CHP officers and crashing through gates. The driver continued eastbound on 7th Street.

The suspect then got back on the southbound 710 Freeway and has been driving at speeds of around 70-85 miles per hour.

The suspect exited the freeway at Rosecrans Avenue and, later, was driving on the wrong side of the road, even blowing through red lights in Compton.